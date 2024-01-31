Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,906,000 after buying an additional 39,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after acquiring an additional 762,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after purchasing an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,291,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TCBI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,007.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,007.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $378,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,213,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,066 shares of company stock worth $781,016 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.