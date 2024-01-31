Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 148.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $400,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.49. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.17 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,678.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

