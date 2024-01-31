Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,359 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Clear Secure by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Clear Secure by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Clear Secure Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 987.50 and a beta of 1.55. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Clear Secure had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.81 million. Analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

