Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 28,343 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 77.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,343 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Numerai GP LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 130,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 104,409 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 94,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 47,436 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 129.2% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 14.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,802,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after acquiring an additional 232,886 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 33.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Stock Down 0.2 %

ARVN stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.93.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

