Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 485 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Insider Activity at Cohu

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COHU

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.