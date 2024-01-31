Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Update

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,760,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 11,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

