AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.14.

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$28.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$21.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. Analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.1584235 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,329,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,059 and have sold 152,126 shares valued at $4,163,580. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

