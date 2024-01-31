Amazon.com (AMZN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Amazon.com to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $161.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total transaction of $961,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,353. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,513.6% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in Amazon.com by 793.1% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,139.5% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,238.7% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

