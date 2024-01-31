American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Stake Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QINT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Price Performance

Shares of QINT stock opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $225.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Company Profile

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

