American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2024

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMH. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

