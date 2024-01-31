American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMH. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.93.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.0 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Homes 4 Rent
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.