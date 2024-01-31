Ameris Bancorp’s (ABCB) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABCB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,774,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after acquiring an additional 488,485 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 67.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,290,000 after acquiring an additional 427,511 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,301,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,750,000 after acquiring an additional 373,038 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

