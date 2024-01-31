Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KGC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.84.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.04 million.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

