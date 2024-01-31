Analysts Offer Predictions for Immunome, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Immunome in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Get Immunome alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Immunome Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. Immunome has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immunome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.