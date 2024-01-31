Analysts Set Expectations for The Allstate Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Allstate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the year. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.75 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.94.

ALL opened at $156.48 on Wednesday. Allstate has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $159.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.33 and a 200-day moving average of $125.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 36.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Allstate by 4.7% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

