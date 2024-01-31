Analyzing Veralto (VLTO) & Its Peers

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Veralto to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Veralto and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veralto N/A N/A N/A Veralto Competitors 1.90% -38.47% 2.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veralto and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Veralto $4.87 billion $845.00 million N/A Veralto Competitors $954.81 million $129.40 million 11.67

Dividends

Veralto has higher revenue and earnings than its peers.

Veralto pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.4% and pay out 10.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Veralto and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veralto 0 5 4 0 2.44 Veralto Competitors 45 403 742 19 2.61

Veralto presently has a consensus target price of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.74%. As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 21.02%. Given Veralto’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veralto has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Veralto peers beat Veralto on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. Veralto Corporation was formerly known as DH EAS Holding Corp. and changed its name to Veralto Corporation on February 22, 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Veralto Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation.

