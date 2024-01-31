Andrew Dudum Sells 15,100 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $136,051.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at $465,393.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Thursday, January 25th, Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,159,407.04.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Andrew Dudum sold 7,700 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $69,454.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Andrew Dudum sold 21,432 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $194,173.92.

On Friday, December 1st, Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $219,429.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 0.77. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIMS. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $46,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.