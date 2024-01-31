Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) versus Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Head to Head Analysis

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -180.86% -19.10% -16.20% Applied Optoelectronics -28.54% -17.89% -8.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Applied Optoelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $37.94 million 28.79 $73.91 million ($0.74) -8.27 Applied Optoelectronics $222.82 million 2.66 -$66.40 million ($2.11) -7.91

Risk and Volatility

Navitas Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Optoelectronics. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Optoelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Navitas Semiconductor and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 3 3 0 2.50 Applied Optoelectronics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $9.98, suggesting a potential upside of 63.13%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus target price of $19.13, suggesting a potential upside of 14.59%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Applied Optoelectronics.

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics beats Navitas Semiconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.