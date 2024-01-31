ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.90

Shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.63. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 16,445 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARCA biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ARCA biopharma
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.