ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.90

Shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.63. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 16,445 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARCA biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

