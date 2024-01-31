Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

