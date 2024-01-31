Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.7% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 402.8% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.9% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,804,000 after acquiring an additional 58,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

