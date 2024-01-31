Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) VP Anton Feingold Sells 5,890 Shares

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $550.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 2,200.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

