Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan Sells 5,000 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.77, for a total value of C$173,850.00.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$33.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.45. Aritzia Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$49.12.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$653.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$621.27 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.840897 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC raised Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.20.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

