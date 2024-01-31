Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan Sells 5,000 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.77, for a total value of C$173,850.00.
Aritzia Stock Performance
Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$33.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.45. Aritzia Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$49.12.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$653.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$621.27 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.840897 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aritzia
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.