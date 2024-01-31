Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,767 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of ITT worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,108,000 after acquiring an additional 41,943 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ITT by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITT. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $123.28 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $123.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.82.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

ITT announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

