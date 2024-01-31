Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.15 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 339.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,624,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 51.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 75.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total value of $1,440,444.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,736,886.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total transaction of $1,440,444.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,158 shares in the company, valued at $54,736,886.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,388 shares of company stock valued at $66,157,635 over the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $257.43 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.87.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.82.

View Our Latest Report on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.