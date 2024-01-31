Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $5.98 Million in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Air Lease as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $58,077,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $46,494,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Air Lease Trading Up 0.1 %

AL opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $659.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

