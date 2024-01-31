Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $4.93 Million Investment in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.50% of Powell Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 55.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POWL opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.71. Powell Industries had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $208.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,985,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,985,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,740,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,933,727.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,678 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

