Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 208,445 Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 208,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.51% of Horace Mann Educators at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HMN stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -117.25 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently -412.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

