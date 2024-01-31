Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

ASRT has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial cut their price objective on Assertio from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Assertio from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assertio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,045,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Assertio by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,882,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assertio by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,532,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,730 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,504,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Assertio by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASRT opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $84.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Assertio had a positive return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 109.78%. The company had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assertio will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

