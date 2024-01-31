Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.11. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 112,170 shares trading hands.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55. The firm has a market cap of C$13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atico Mining had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of C$20.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.0469925 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.