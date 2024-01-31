Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Atlantic American Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of AAME opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.36. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.59 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAME. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
