Augean (LON:AUG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $371.00

Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.72) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.72). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.72), with a volume of 20,871 shares traded.
Augean Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 371 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 371. The stock has a market cap of £389.45 million and a PE ratio of 26.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11.
Augean Company Profile
Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.
