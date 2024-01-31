AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,806.71

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2,806.71 and last traded at $2,805.43, with a volume of 23159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,780.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,641.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,570.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

