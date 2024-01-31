Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 507,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 399,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 million, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

