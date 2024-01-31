Azenta (AZTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Azenta to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Azenta has set its FY 2024 guidance at $0.19-$0.29 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Azenta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. Azenta has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $69.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -374.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Azenta by 0.6% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Azenta by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Azenta by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Azenta by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

See Also

