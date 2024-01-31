B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a report issued on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $8.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OSIS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $130.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $89.72 and a fifty-two week high of $139.90.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $638,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 1,272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.