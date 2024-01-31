Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $460.00

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 460 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 453.20 ($5.76), with a volume of 1059579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 453 ($5.76).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.99) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.72) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 325 ($4.13) to GBX 529 ($6.73) in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 492.67 ($6.26).

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Babcock International Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7,553.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 415.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 397.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

