Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stake Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,037,000 after buying an additional 52,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,750,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,575,000 after buying an additional 55,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,907,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $145.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.40. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.12 and a 52 week high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.