Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLDP. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $967.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 12.57.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 209.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 148,321 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,539 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,910,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 849,311 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $17,983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 638,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

