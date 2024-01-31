Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Update

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Bally’s Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of BALY opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $528.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $21.33.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.49 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Jaymin B. Patel purchased 10,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,236.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jaymin B. Patel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,236.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robeson Reeves purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,662.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $448,791. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after buying an additional 93,681 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 36.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bally’s by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 25.0% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
