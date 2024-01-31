Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

BANC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,935.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 262.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,525 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 110.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 95,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,245 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 14.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 751,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 92,100 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter worth approximately $6,373,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. The firm had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.66%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

