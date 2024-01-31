Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Insider Robert G. Dyck Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,935.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE:BANC opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $843.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. The business had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,933,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,816,000 after buying an additional 267,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,529,000 after buying an additional 44,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after buying an additional 256,847 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

