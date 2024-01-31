Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.64

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.64 and traded as high as $25.34. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 112,501 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter worth $976,000. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

