Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.79.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $275.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acute Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $895,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

