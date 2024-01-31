Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.52% of NETSTREIT worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTST. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

NYSE:NTST opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.31, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

