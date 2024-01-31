Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of Bristow Group worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristow Group by 94.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bristow Group by 132.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bristow Group by 4,588.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $766.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 39,047 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $1,017,174.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,451,028 shares in the company, valued at $89,899,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 65,974 shares of company stock worth $1,725,867 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

