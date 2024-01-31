Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $10,020,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 435.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 136,226 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,754,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 543,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,807,000 after buying an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

CVLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Covenant Logistics Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, CAO Matisse Long sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $33,463.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joey B. Hogan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $503,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,878.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matisse Long sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $33,463.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

(Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.