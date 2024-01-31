Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of HealthStream worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 126.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 32,553 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth about $286,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 92.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $812.72 million, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

