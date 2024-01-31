Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Paycor HCM worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Paycor HCM by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycor HCM news, CFO Adam Brooks Ante sold 5,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,518,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 198,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,532.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Brooks Ante sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,015,196 shares of company stock valued at $103,562,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Paycor HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

