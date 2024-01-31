Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.60 Million Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

CBAY stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,342 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $207,331.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $143,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $207,331.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,439 shares of company stock worth $3,470,441. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

