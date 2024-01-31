Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,185 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOB. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 11,521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,448.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,448.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,473.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,800 over the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of LOB opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

